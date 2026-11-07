United States Declaration of Independence, July 4, 1776, Second Continental Congress; version of the 1823 William Stone facsimile. Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

When the results of the U.S. midterm elections came in, it was a huge moment of relief. Not only had a very strong majority of Americans decided to punish the most vile, unworthy, incompetent, destructive, corrupt, and dangerous U.S. administration in history, but they had also chosen to elect certain young people who, through their backgrounds, courage, and talent, embodied the potential for renewal. Many campaigned specifically against the Trump clan’s unprecedented corruption, and we already know they won’t back down. The American people had also, in certain symbolic districts, ousted some of the most vile and indecent figures from the race—notably Vivek Ramaswany, Ken Paxton, Victoria Spartz, and so many others. They had finally shown that money alone was no longer enough to buy an election. The country was not for sale—a message that was repeatedly driven home to Elon Musk and others.

It has also been rightly noted that many of the brightest Democratic elected officials belong to a new generation that also intends to break with the traditional Democratic establishment, which, through its incompetence, had effectively made the 2024 election unwinnable. If a Democratic candidate from this generation wins the 2028 presidential election—many are thinking of Jon Ossoff, the brightest of them all, even though he has so far ruled out running—it will not mean a return to the old era.

Of course, there are still two years to go before the Trump system is completely dismantled and these dark years in American history are put behind us. Until then, the damage he can inflict—despite the Democratic majorities in the House and Senate—remains considerable, particularly on the international stage. The investigations that will be conducted—and which we hope will be as wide-ranging as possible—into Trump, every member of his family, and virtually every member of his cabinet must establish the facts and lead to exemplary judgments—even though we are aware of the risk that he might issue a preemptive pardon, including one for himself. The power struggle between Trump and Congress will be ongoing, but Congress can not only be stripped of its power by a presidential veto; more importantly, it lacks the authority to override the executive branch, particularly in international affairs. Moscow will therefore continue to occupy the White House for a little over two more years, with the devastation this may cause in Ukraine and Europe—but potentially elsewhere as well, particularly in Taiwan.

The truth also compels us to acknowledge that this moment of awakening, lucidity, and dignity may not last if it is not accompanied by profound transformations of the American system. In other words, it will not be enough for the Democrats to win the 2028 presidential election—even if that is a prerequisite—to dismantle everything Trump stands for—precisely because it is more than just Trump. Even though the trial and severe sentencing of Trump and several members of his family are obviously essential, they will not be enough to heal America’s deep-seated ills. Let’s not forget, moreover, that the hard-core MAGA base—which still accounts for 35% of the electorate, a figure that remains substantial—is here to stay—and it could make a comeback, just as Trump did in 2024. So, in reality, it will necessarily take much longer than two years.

The task is therefore twofold: on the one hand, of course, to try to repair an America that has been broken, polarized, and even destroyed in large swaths of its activities by Trump’s policies, but also to heal it of much older evils. While America’s illness is internal, it also manifests itself in its projection of power abroad.

An America in Shambles, the rule of law under threat

The first two years of Trump’s second term effectively completed and took to new extremes what he had begun during his first term. He put in place the elements of what I had called a year ago a literal form of American fascism, though fortunately he was unable to see his project through to the end. The promotion of Stephen Miller—the archetypal fascist in ideological, rhetorical, and political terms, as well as in his behavior, and a great admirer of Putin’s Russia—to White House chief of staff in the aftermath of the midterm elections shows that Trump has not given up on this path. This fascism has also been intertwined with a large-scale corruption scheme benefiting his family and his inner circle. Admittedly, corruption has often been rampant in the United States, at the national level and even more so at the local level. The ties between certain American politicians and the mafia have also been well documented over the past century, but corruption has never reached such proportions. The troubling collusion between Trump and his inner circle and the Russian mafia is also in the public eye, even if it has not, to date, resulted in any convictions.

This fascism has also been accompanied by a systematic pattern of lies at the highest levels of government and by rhetoric of hate and stigmatization directed at individuals and entire groups. A kind of collective hysteria has taken hold, and it is with good reason that certain Democratic candidates—and now elected officials—notably James Talarico, have called for mutual respect, compassion, and quite simply humanity—fundamental principles that the Trump administration had set out to methodically destroy. Trump and his henchmen have relentlessly pitted one part of America against another, all the while resorting to blackmail, pressure, and intimidation—including against judges and high-ranking officials—and, of course, the press. The purges have corrupted and ruined entire sections of the administration, including within the federal police and the armed forces. Expertise—whether within the State Department or, even more so, the former international aid agency USAID—has been eliminated or marginalized.

Anti-corruption bodies have been largely dismantled; the inspectorates general of most government departments have been rendered ineffective by the failure to replace their leaders; within government departments, regulators have been brought to heel or rendered inoperative; and international media outlets and organizations advocating for freedom and the rule of law have been destroyed or deprived of funding. A vast effort by Trump and his allies to “take control” of the justice system has finally been implemented. Former Attorney General Pam Bondi undermined her own