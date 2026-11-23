Femen at the rally in support of Ukraine, Paris, February 23, 2025. Photo: Nicolas Tenzer

Since the start of Russia’s war against Ukraine in 2014, the aggressor’s temptation to shape the narrative has been a well-documented practice that has been discussed here on several occasions. The fanciful stories the Russians tell in an attempt to exonerate themselves are certainly numerous: they range from simple denial (denial of mass crimes) to accusatory reversals against all evidence (“Ukraine did it”), from downplaying (including by presenting war crimes as an inherent part of war) to the “tit-for-tat” argument (“they, too, committed atrocities”), from distorting the law or setting it aside in the name of a rewritten history (the alleged “Russianness” of Crimea) to playing on fear (nuclear war). The reader is certainly well aware of all this. Likewise, they are now familiar with the tricks of “soft” propaganda, which has no other purpose than to make the Allies give in by assuaging their consciences—notably by portraying Ukraine’s victory as impossible and difficult negotiations with Moscow as inevitable.

The Trump factor has certainly complicated matters somewhat for the Europeans, while no doubt giving them the impression that they might be able to shirk their own responsibilities. In a way, the U.S. administration’s criminal collusion with Putin—the corrupt pact that some within it maintain, directly or indirectly, with the mafia boss—and the unchecked displays of indecency, greed, and immorality indulged in by Trump, Vance, Kushner, Witkoff, Hegseth, Colby, and the others—can only leave the Europeans to play the hero. For a long time, they went along with the narratives that Trump—acting on Putin’s instructions—wanted to impose, all while working behind the scenes to ensure they did not succeed—even though it was Ukraine that first drew clear red lines against such infamy. They then distanced themselves a bit more forcefully in their public stance as Washington’s complicity with Moscow crossed not only all-too-visible boundaries but, above all, as the pressure on Kyiv became too intense, including in terms of time.

It is also clear that Europeans see not only the Russian threat drawing ever closer in concrete terms, but also the Americans—still eager to please Moscow as much as possible—being tempted to undermine the fundamental rules that had established the security arrangements after World War II and then after the fall of the Berlin Wall. They have therefore made it as clear as can be that the principles of this order cannot be called into question. They also know that Putin is doing everything he can to urge his American friends to act quickly to create an irreversible situation, and the two con artists serving as negotiators are of the same mind, as the Democrats’ return to Congress could spell the end of their role if they are called to testify—and even more than that. The Europeans also believe that, all things considered, despite the limitations on Congress’s power—which will likely be unable to impose new shipments of American weapons to Ukraine—Trump’s room to maneuver will be somewhat reduced starting in January.

Yet this is also a time fraught with danger, not only because of America’s betrayal and the barrage of Russian missiles raining down on Ukrainian cities since the near-halt in U.S. intelligence sharing, the failure to deliver anti-missile missiles for the Patriot batteries, and the curtailment of Starlink and Starshield capabilities, but also because of a fundamental indecision regarding the ultimate goals they must pursue in the context of this war.

For the primary danger—which, in reality, has never ceased to exist and which I pointed out three years ago—now lies less in the narrative of the war itself than in the mere possibility of peace.

Must we truly love peace?

Certainly, no one could fail to love peace, much less hate it. Those who foment wars with the sole aim of destroying, exterminating, and subjugating are the worst criminals in this world. It is no coincidence that the Special Military Tribunal in Nuremberg defined the concept of “the crime of aggression”—a crime for which a special court will be established to try Putin. Waging war is the gravest of crimes; coming to the aid of the victim is the most sacred of duties! When, a century ago, after the carnage of World War I, some people raised the possibility of “outlawing war,” they rightly seemed naive because they believed that simply stating the law would suffice. They were fundamentally correct: the law must be merciless toward those who wage war, and force must be on its side.

Nevertheless, there is often syrupy rhetoric about peace that effectively serves to obscure the truth. In certain circles, it is considered inappropriate to speak of what is disturbing, to identify enemies as such, or to show images of murdered children too insistently. Under the banner of peace, we can discuss a range of noble causes that do indeed sometimes work, as well as important issues that bring people together—such as the fight against climate change—but it is much more difficult to specifically denounce regimes engaged in corruption or the predatory actions of certain powers, and to name the most brutal violations of the rights of women or LGBT people. Or sometimes, we do so—again, to advance the cause of peace—but because one must