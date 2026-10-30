President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a special meeting of the European Council with António Costa and Ursula von der Leyen, March 6, 2025. Author: Dati Bendo, Audovisual service of the European Union

We will not repeat here a well-established observation: Europe is now alone—or nearly so (admittedly, alongside Canada and the democracies of Northeast Asia and Oceania)—and it must hold its ground and strengthen itself dramatically in the face of three hostile powers that are now aligned. Each of these powers certainly poses a different threat: Russia seeks to destroy Europe—politically, intellectually, morally, and even, in part, physically—and to dismantle its founding principles; China aims to subjugate Europe through the dependencies it has created and will increasingly entrench—with no possible turning back—and, like Moscow, it intends to undermine the rules of international law that form part of the principles upon which Europe is founded; the United States wishes to render Europe ineffective and defenseless—militarily, technologically, industrially, and intellectually—and today seems perfectly content with the various aspects of its subjugation while siding with revisionist powers and nations hostile to the rule of law. It is now, in effect, supporting Russia, the most immediate threat to Europe.

Putting an End to Europe’s Domination by Its Enemies

It has certainly been a few years now that some of its leaders and many intellectuals have been repeating that Europe is doomed. It is, in fact, but every day this prospect seems more immediate and real. The Russian threat—though longstanding, yet long silenced and denied by leaders as cowardly as they are misinformed—is becoming clearer every day through direct attacks on European soil and the ability to buy off entire political parties. It would take on yet another dimension if Ukraine were not to emerge completely victorious tomorrow—we have often repeated that there is no middle ground. The Chinese threat, which appears more subtle and is also denied or perceived as inevitable, has had the primary effect of deindustrializing entire sectors of the European economy; there has finally been a roughly analogous acceptance of American dominance not only over entire areas of economic activity but also over norms, standards, and the imposition of rules. Europe has lost entire swaths of its sovereignty in the areas of financial transactions, critical materials, the Internet, and, now, artificial intelligence—all of which are vital to its freedom of action. The same is true for entire sectors of the defense industry. Europe, through negligence, indifference, or fatalism, has acquiesced to this domination.

Admittedly, there have been numerous warnings, both within several Member States and at the EU level.

The consequences of Beijing’s dominance over certain key economic sectors—often facilitated by certain Member States that had transferred technology to China or, quite simply, had reinforced that dominance by investing heavily there when China was eager for investment and still open—had already alerted German employers and labor unions several years ago. Chinese investments in Europe had further increased this dependence. China’s near-monopolistic position in several technologies—from solar panels to electric vehicles, not to mention its near-exclusivity in the extraction, refining, and processing of rare earths—is by no means a recent discovery.

For more than fifteen years, a few of us have been documenting the Russian threat, but until 2022, we strengthened Moscow and allowed it to create situations of dependence on it—situations from which we have, admittedly to a large extent but still not completely, emerged. Europe continues to provide Russia with billions of euros, primarily through gas purchases—and sometimes even oil—as well as through a few other contracts; these billions continue to finance its killing machine.

Finally, we are far from having freed ourselves from American dependence in areas such as armaments, internet technologies, financial services, and space, among others. For a long time, many leaders paid little attention to this because they could not imagine that Washington—as has now become the case—could become our enemy.

Certainly, no one can claim that Europe has done nothing: from organizing resistance against American Big Tech companies—though admittedly too little against Chinese ones—to the Global Gateway program aimed at countering China in third countries,