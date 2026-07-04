Borodyanka, Ukraine, April 21, 2022. Photo: Nicolas Tenzer

Everyone who studied Hegel in school surely remembers this phrase—as mysterious as it is prophetic—taken from his Principles of the Philosophy of Law: “The owl of Minerva takes flight only at dusk” („Die Eule der Minerva beginnt erst mit der einbrechenden Dämmerung ihren Flug“). What the German philosopher was expressing here might seem trivial: it is only once history has come to an end—or at least a phase of that history—that it is possible to understand its full meaning. Much later, Raymond Aron would make this wry remark—since his writings strongly tend to illustrate the exceptions to this rule—: “Men make history, but they do not know the history they are making.” The first part of the sentence was, incidentally, ironically borrowed from Karl Marx, who, unlike Aron, was referring to social and political circumstances that formed a sort of deterministic substrate foreign to the French philosopher.

In fact, at certain historical moments, people do know, at least, what direction they intend to give to history through the actions they take within it. Those who resisted the Nazi Occupation—and those who, more generally, resisted tyrannical regimes—could not be certain of seeing the end of their history—and many of them had already accepted that they might die for the cause they defended—but they knew, with the utmost certainty, what history they aspired to write. While rejecting all forms of determinism—particularly that of defeat—they believed, as unique individuals, that they had no choice. Ukrainians are acting with the same sense of historical urgency against a radical enemy. They possess that historical consciousness that can only be held by those who know they have no choice but to write a history that is not merely their own, but a universal history.

My aim here is not to revisit the philosophy of history, but to understand how Europeans must reclaim not only a historical vision, but above all a will to act historically. All too often, in fact, we have listened to lofty speeches about the destiny of Europe—sometimes making explicit reference to Edmund Husserl’s famous 1935 book, while misrepresenting its message—and we have come to recognize how much the Ukrainians’ struggle is part of that legacy, yet we seem detached from what that implies in terms of action. These Europeans spoke all the more about history because they seemed almost frightened by the idea of having to make history again.

The Ukrainians have, little by little, succeeded in transforming their historical consciousness into historical transformation. Admittedly, since the start of the war in 2014, and then the Russian war of extermination in 2022, their spectacular resistance had already been an incredible sign of their ability to disprove all those—and there were many—who still believed in a linear view of history, dictated by a “geopolitics” confined to demographic, military, or territorial statistics.

Their ever-increasing ability to strike deep into Russian territory using drones and, now, Fire Point’s Flamingo missiles, and to gradually overwhelm the enemy’s air defenses, is a “great transformation” whose magnitude no one can underestimate.

Step by step, European leaders—most of whom had previously refused even to utter the word “victory” in connection with Ukraine, let alone to define their strategy around it—are now beginning to consider it. Fortunately, some are starting to tone down their rhetoric—which was ultimately as indecent as it was short-sighted—regarding negotiations and compromises with Moscow. One can only hope that they are not merely chasing after a foregone victory—a means of jumping on the bandwagon of a history they did not write—but that they will now, after four and a half years, if not twelve and a half years, of procrastination, be able to contribute to it in a decisive manner.

Near Bucha, Ukraine, April 21, 2022. Photo: Nicolas Tenzer

On Crimea, a showcase for the new Ukraine

I remember a conversation in Berlin in late 2022 with a former foreign minister. “You’ll see, Nicolas,” he told me, “we’ll liberate Crimea first.” No doubt his tactical scenarios were somewhat different from those being discussed today, even though he didn’t envisage retaking the peninsula by land even then; but what he laid out for me was convincing enough for me to pass on the message—which, as one might expect, was met with nothing but skepticism.

What my interlocutor was expressing was deeply rational from a military standpoint, even though he did not mention a specific date. It was also a political message intended to have a performative effect. The Russian war against Ukraine had begun in Crimea, and this was to be the beginning of the end of Russia’s occupation of Ukraine. Putin’s primary war aim is the destruction of Ukraine as a nation and the eradication of the Ukrainian people as such. This takes precedence—as we have often repeated—over any form of imperialism, which is, in a sense, secondary. But within this neo-imperialist project—which does exist—Crimea occupies a prominent place in his mind. Showing him that Crimea can be taken away from him is also a declaration that victory is coming and that this is the beginning of the end. This Ukrainian objective is therefore not only symbolically decisive but also strategically key to operations of psychological destabilization.

This recapture is also fundamental as a message to Europeans. They—like the United Nations General Assembly, for that matter—certainly condemned Russia’s illegal occupation of Crimea in 2014 and, at the time, imposed timid individual sanctions. But many, at least in private, considered Crimea to be lost for good. In fact, they intended to write it off as a loss. Some—and not just Kremlin propagandists—felt no qualms about declaring that Crimea was Russian, even though it had in the past been Greek, Roman, and Byzantine. It was incorporated into the Ottoman Empire in the 15th century before becoming part of the Russian Empire in the late 18th century. But above all, the historical argument holds no weight: the only thing that matters is international law, under which Crimea is indeed Ukrainian, as is the city of Sevastopol with its special status. Any acceptance—de facto, let alone de jure—of Moscow’s so-called annexation would amount to endorsing an annexation by force.

Crimea could soon become a sort of island, particularly if the Kerch Bridge were to be destroyed. Life for its inhabitants—and, in particular, for the Russian forces stationed there—is likely to become increasingly difficult. The state of emergency declared by the so-called current governor—a way of admitting his powerlessness—the flight of some of its residents, and the severe fuel rationing are only a faint prelude to what is to come. Does this mean, however, that Crimea will be retaken by the Ukrainians as soon as the chaos on the ground reaches a higher level? That would be overly optimistic. Russian forces will not immediately abandon the peninsula, and it is likely that Putin will order them to stay at all costs. Many of its Russian residents will not be able to flee.

Above all, deploying Ukrainian troops to the area will not be easy due to the Russian defenses that have been erected and the heavily mined terrain and waters. Armed Russian elements, infiltrated among the civilian population, could cause significant damage—including snipers and terrorist attacks. Securing Crimea cannot be achieved solely through drones and missiles. At some point, ground troops will need to be deployed there, which could divert them from other positions critical to the defense of the rest of Ukraine. A day will come when this becomes possible, but it is doubtful that it will happen in the next few months. This will likely be achievable once the Ukrainians have regained control of the Russian-occupied Ukrainian coastline that runs along the Sea of Azov and ends in Crimea.

The recapture will therefore take place, and we must already consider the immense scale of the problems to be addressed—beyond the reconstruction of the destroyed Tatar cultural and religious heritage, the decontamination of certain sites, and the removal of landmines. First and foremost, we must highlight the “human” issue behind Ukraine’s recapture of Crimea. A large number of Ukrainians, particularly the Crimean Tatars, left the region in 2014; others were murdered; many were imprisoned and persecuted. Hundreds of thousands of people thus lost their homes, their land, their houses, and the few resources they had. Conversely, it is often estimated that