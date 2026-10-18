Tribute to Ukraine’s heroes who fell on the front lines, Maidan Square, Kyiv, May 10, 2025. Photo: Nicolas Tenzer

I’d like to apologize to my subscribers for the long gap between this post and the last one. After spending a month away from my office, I was somewhat swamped with various urgent matters that needed my attention. From now on, I’ll be returning to a more regular posting schedule. A heartfelt thank you to everyone for your loyalty and support.

This is certainly not the first time I have made this observation: Ukraine is fundamentally alone, and the Ukrainians and their president know this better than anyone. Many have told me this repeatedly during my travels in Ukraine: they will owe their victory solely to themselves. They bear this cruel reality—which can legitimately cause them to swing between despair and hope—as a trait rooted deep in their history of genocide, murder, oppression, and resistance. The story they are writing so magnificently is one of their survival as a people, as a nation, and—above all, let us never forget—as individuals.

Every day, with strength and intelligence that command respect, they are carving out their autonomy. Every day, too, they know they must brave headwinds and, against the advice of certain allies—not just the United States—who would like to force them into so-called “restraint” and impose their own agenda, they have fortunately broken free through strikes, first in occupied Crimea and then against Russian territory itself. They will, without a doubt, continue. Now more than ever, the priority is to keep shutting down Russian refineries—Russian production has already fallen by 40 to 50 percent—and to target, as soon as possible, the launchers from which the missiles that murder Ukrainian civilians are fired.

The bloody deal struck between Putin and Trump regarding Russian diesel is undoubtedly a major betrayal, as are the virtual suspension of U.S. military intelligence and the upcoming lifting of sanctions, sealed by Trump’s refusal to enforce the Graham Act. In reality, the diesel deal—which had been in the works for several weeks, if not months, by businessmen Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, and Steve Witkoff, who have a personal stake in it—is, even if it is a smokescreen, first and foremost a sign of the U.S. administration’s desire to resume business with Moscow. Their indifference toward the Russian regime’s crimes against humanity and genocide has long been evident. This agreement—and everything that may follow—aims to provide Russia with more money to continue its war and its policy of annihilating Ukrainian civilians.

Added to this outrage were Trump’s remarks asking President Zelenskyy to step down. Hailed by Russia, they are perfectly in line with Putin’s desire to replace him with a puppet leader completely under Moscow’s control. I had written about this several times here since Trump’s reelection: the ideological and financial collusion between the real estate magnate and Russia was too strong to hope that Trump would ever side with Ukraine, or even show any semblance of neutrality. Any hope of a change of heart was nothing more than wishful thinking. I recall certain discussions with people involved in the preparations for the G7 summit in Évian on June 15–17, 2026, who assured me that the leaders had managed to neutralize Trump and make him “fall in line” regarding Ukraine—though some added: “for now.” This was nothing more than an obvious illusion.

The Ukrainians, for their part, had no such illusions. They certainly continued to play along with the negotiations, even though they knew it was nothing more than a shadow play. Trump’s announcement nevertheless took them by surprise during the talks in Miami on October 10, 2026, even though they were well aware that the crooked negotiators hired by Trump were pursuing only their own personal interests with no regard for the massacres of Ukrainians. The Europeans present in the room seem to have been struck by the same sense of stupor.

The United States’ abandonment—and even betrayal—was therefore well known, but Ukraine and the Europeans were still hoping to delay the moment of the final blow. That moment has now arrived. The death knell is now sounding for Europe as well: European leaders are well aware of this. Europe’s isolation could turn into a fatal fate if they fail to understand that they cannot delay a comprehensive response. Time is now running out.

Will Europeans turn this understanding into action?

I have also said this many times: Ukraine will win this war. They have set in motion a kind of historical force—composed of conscience, determination, agility, and courage—that makes anything but victory inconceivable. They have come far enough over the past nearly five years that Russia can no longer reverse the tide. While the Ukrainians continue to have a desperate need for money, certain weapons—particularly in the air force—and completely secure access to the raw materials necessary for their independent arms production, they now possess sufficient self-sufficiency to hold out even if the Europeans were to completely cut off their deliveries—we know that the Americans have not delivered any since the start of Trump’s second term.

For the past three months, they have been subjected to an ever-increasing barrage of Russian strikes—using missiles or jet-powered drones—against civilian populations, yet they are managing to hold out despite an excruciatingly heavy toll. Tomorrow, they will have even more means of retaliation at their disposal—it is only a matter of months. The trajectory of the Russian historical machine is the exact opposite: one of collapse—demographic, economic, financial, technological, logistical, and intellectual. They have no means of winning this war. That said, no one can be certain when this victory will come, which in practical terms means that no one knows how many deaths will occur before it becomes a reality. And that is what matters most.

There may even be a scenario that Europeans have never considered: one in which Ukraine wins, but the Europeans—or at least the European Union as such—suffer a kind of defeat. One could thus imagine a scenario—even if it seems like a textbook example today—in which Ukraine would ultimately and permanently weaken Russia, both economically and militarily, and push it back beyond its borders, once again largely on its own, while certain European Union countries would fall into Moscow’s hands. Ukraine would have triumphed, but Europe would be more divided than ever. Through its victory, Ukraine would become the de facto leader of what remains of free Europe, while certain countries would have sunk into indignity and betrayal, much like the United States today. The rise of the far right in several European countries, notably France, does not make this scenario implausible, even if there is still hope that the forces of resistance will grow stronger.

One question has long been gnawing at me: what have European leaders—or at least most of them—understood, or, as I must surely emphasize, truly understood? And, for that matter, what kind of understanding are we talking about? They certainly know that Russia poses a direct threat, one that is likely to escalate in the coming months through direct attacks, particularly in the form of sabotage or even assassination attempts. Nor are they unaware that, should Ukraine no longer be able to withstand Russian attacks against its civilian population and infrastructure, this same threat would take on an even greater dimension—it cannot be ruled out that it might be accompanied by direct, targeted actions against certain EU countries. They are no doubt also aware—though they dare not say so publicly—that there is no serious possibility of a ceasefire in Ukraine, let alone a peace agreement, because Moscow intends to see its war through to the end.

But there are two key understandings that most people still fail to grasp.

The first—because we always come back to this—concerns the magnitude of the crimes committed by the Russians—hundreds of thousands of Russians, not just Putin, even if he was the trigger, or an abstract entity called “Russia.” As long as they are not prevented from doing so, they will continue to pursue their policy of death and, to put it bluntly, extermination. But above all, there are crimes so immense that they can neither be forgotten, nor forgiven, nor buried by the passage of time. There are crimes that render any discussion, any handshake, any compromise obscene. There are crimes that do not tolerate amnesty. There are crimes that can only haunt our nights and our days. But are our leaders haunted? The question here is not even strictly moral, but cognitive. If they are not haunted, it is because they have understood nothing, seen nothing, felt nothing—and their decisions, or, worse still, their failure to act, will necessarily lack substance, devoid of any strategic understanding. They will leave the crime unchecked. Consequently, the threat itself will metastasize.

The second aspect of understanding that they seem to lack is strategic in nature. They do not grasp the consequences of a failure to take direct action. They act as if it were possible to preserve Europe’s security by providing only military support to Ukraine—support that, while it has improved, remains insufficient. They fail to realize that action which remains, all things considered, marginal—despite billions in aid—will not, in and of itself, enable Ukraine to prevail; and it is precisely for this reason that Ukraine, for its part, is increasingly equipping itself with the means for total victory, because it has no choice. Even if, therefore, the Europeans—now on their own—are doing more than they and Biden’s America did in 2023–2024, they remain in a limbo that is unlikely to lead to a Russian defeat—the NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR), General Grynkewich, has, moreover, refused to include this prospect as part of a plan, drawing widespread criticism regarding his conception of the “theory of victory” while revealing a failure to understand the decisive nature of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

In short, by refusing to apply a “theory of victory” for Ukraine, it is, by definition, their own victory that risks becoming uncertain. They are taking a half-hearted approach. On the one hand, they fail to recognize that no “peaceful coexistence” is possible with Russia as it currently stands. On the other hand, they pretend to envisage a situation in which Ukraine would not be entirely victorious—in other words, one in which certain regions would continue to be occupied by the Russians—without understanding that Europe’s security would be more fragile because Moscow would emerge from it strengthened.

Ukraine is the only one showing the way

So I was referring to Ukraine’s loneliness. This isolation is, first and foremost, that of the Ukrainian fighters and civilians who are now left with virtually no defense. For more than two and a half years, a few of us have been supporting the Sky Shield initiative aimed at defending Ukrainian airspace against Russian missiles, yet no decision has been made by European heads of state and government. The American betrayal—which was entirely expected—has now become total and boundless: Trump and his minions have effectively given Moscow free rein to murder Ukrainian civilians without restraint. This amounts to complicity in war crimes and crimes against humanity.

But there is also another kind of solitude—strategic this time—which is both disheartening for any serious analysis of international politics, shameful for us as citizens of the civilized world, and yet, paradoxically, a source of incredible strength for Ukraine.

Faced with an aggressor waging a war of extermination, Ukraine has shown the way—alone. While, strategically speaking, allied nations could and should have led the way, Ukraine has implemented the only defense policy that holds up under the new conditions of war. During the first years of all-out war—at least until the end of 2024—we recall that these “allies,” foremost among them Joe Biden’s United States, had done everything in their power to curb Ukraine’s response: restrictions on the delivery of certain weapons, limitations on missile range, a ban on striking Russian territory and even occupied Crimea, and so on. These restrictions were certainly gradually lifted, though not always completely. The reality is, above all, that Ukraine—because it had gradually, but ultimately rapidly, developed its own military capability (today, it manufactures 90% of the weapons it uses)—decided to free itself from the constraints that Western countries sought to impose on it. Quite early on, it struck Russian forces in Crimea; then it intervened directly on Russian territory—we recall the occupation of part of the Kursk region (August 2024–March 2025)—; launching attacks on military bases, ammunition and oil depots, refineries, logistics hubs, and data centers deeper and deeper into Russian territory. Ukraine has taken control of the agenda. It will undoubtedly continue to do so despite the bans imposed by a Trump who is increasingly aligned with Putin.

This is where we must address this disheartening aspect of the “Allies’” strategy. From the very beginning, they should have given Ukraine the means to do this and assisted it directly. Fortunately, some are apparently beginning to do so, but far too late and only because Kyiv has been the driving force behind both strategic and technological innovation in the field of drones and, now, missiles as well.

It is also in this regard that the aforementioned remarks by the SACEUR appear largely incomplete. A “theory of victory” has little practical meaning if it is not accompanied by a “theory of defeat.” Since the start of full-scale war—and even as early as 2014—I have also been a voice advocating, in a spirit of solidarity, for direct Allied intervention in Ukraine. That is the only effective defense in the medium term. It lies in the counterattack, not merely in defense—which, incidentally, is wholly insufficient.

If we fail to understand that this is the strategic reality of the current war, we are setting ourselves up for an even more difficult future. The longer we wait, the stronger the enemy will become, especially if it is supported by other powers—either directly (China, North Korea) or, at this stage, indirectly (the United States). From a broader strategic perspective, leaders recognize that the Ukrainians are currently ensuring our protection on their own, but they would do so even more effectively if they were assisted. From a strictly technical standpoint, we Europeans also need to test our weapons directly under real combat conditions, especially since this conflict is very different from those in other theaters of operation where certain European countries—particularly the United Kingdom and France—have been involved in the fight against Islamist terrorism in the Middle-East and in the Sahel region.

The Ukrainians were therefore right before anyone else, not only because they were under attack and had to respond alone to Russian aggression, but also because they understand the nature of this aggressor. They knew from the start that there could be no compromise, no middle ground, no accommodation with an absolute enemy who will always seek to pursue his policy of extermination. They understand the reality of war as a zero-sum game: either you win completely, or you lose entirely. If the “Allies” have remained in limbo, it is undoubtedly due to cowardice, complacency, ignorance, and sometimes corruption—but also because they clung—and some still do today—to the illusion of a compromise. The Ukrainians have shown that they had no choice but to fight to the bitter end. We Europeans have not yet fully reached this stage of understanding. We are even, no doubt, preparing to suffer the consequences of this short-sightedness.

Taking action against the United States: a new paradigm

Certainly, if we consider different countries in terms of how dangerous they are and the scale of their mass crimes, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and China far surpass the United States—even under Trump. The problem stems from the fact that Washington, in terms of economic clout, diplomatic influence, technological dominance, and ability to exert influence, carries greater global significance than all of these states—even though it is increasingly being challenged by Beijing. Putin, through his mass crimes, Xi Jinping, through the cover-up of repression and an attempt to rewrite the law; Iran, because it has managed to buy silence in the face of the murder of its youth; and Kim Jong-un, through his absolute totalitarian grip—all of them, along with a few others, have the ambition to render all rules of international law and the universal principles of human dignity null and void. This is, first and foremost, a kind of act of war, for the visible abomination that characterizes these regimes makes it virtually impossible for their attempt to garner universal approval.

For the United States, things are different. Even though the Trump administration provokes a mixture of dismay and revulsion, the U.S. retains the capacity to act, particularly in the normative sphere. It is capable of imposing its standards—albeit to a lesser extent—in the defense sector and holds a “key” to the use of certain equipment; it controls its exports—as China increasingly does—in a far more intrusive manner than European countries do—which, incidentally, does not prevent the trafficking of components destined for Moscow; it has created dependencies that are difficult to overcome in fields such as artificial intelligence, the Internet, and financial services. Trump has certainly hastened a form of scientific decline and permanently tarnished their reputation and any semblance of trust, but we would be wrong to write off too quickly what remains of their capacity for dominance. Europe retains—I will return to this shortly—a capacity to respond, but it still falls far short of what it could and should accomplish.

This means that when the United States, in particular, imposes sanctions on judges and prosecutors of the International Criminal Court—and then on the Court itself—even though it is the guardian of the application of international criminal law, it effectively grants a license to kill to Russia by arguing that its mass crimes are of no consequence, and by openly flouting the rule of law themselves—they ultimately set a different standard, one shared by Moscow, Beijing, Tehran, and Pyongyang. Their disregard for the rule of law has a greater impact than that of these other nations. They are not merely lining up behind these rogue states; they are, so to speak, taking the lead among them. Not only are they abandoning their supposed leadership of the “free world,” but they are taking the helm of the opposing camp.

For a very long time, many of us have called for the strengthening of transatlantic relations. We certainly did not have unlimited trust in Washington—far from it. Many of us have bluntly condemned numerous actions undertaken by the United States: from the support provided to Pinochet’s coup in Chile in 1973 and to other fascist juntas in Latin America, to the second Iraq War; from Obama’s complete abandonment of Syria in 2013 to the half-hearted aid provided to Ukraine since 2014; from the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan without consulting the Allies in 2021 to the betrayal represented by AUKUS, not to mention certain U.S. trade practices and the abuse of extraterritorial sanctions enabled by the dollar’s hegemony. But, let us not forget that the United States saved Europe by deciding to enter the war in 1917 and 1941, and that it protected us from potential grip by the USSR during the Cold War; we believed, without naivety, that we had to strengthen this bond while engaging in the most frank discussions possible with them.

I fear that this moment is now gone forever. Even if a dignified and decent administration returns to power in 2029, trust has been shattered forever. Even if relations improve, Europeans will never again be able to believe that a return to the dark days of the Trump era is impossible. The Allies’ lack of consideration—even on the part of Bush Jr., Obama, and Biden—will always leave a justified suspicion that they are not prepared to engage in discussions with Europeans as equals or to make the necessary compromises, such as those that exist within the European Union. Their propensity for unilateralism—disguised as “national interest,” if not outright domination—will remain too deeply ingrained in their habits.

This prospect points to a duty: to act against the United States when necessary—as is the case today—and to equip ourselves with the means to do so; to act alone despite the United States when necessary, and here too to build the necessary capabilities; and to act with the United States if the situation allows it again, but without dependence and by building our autonomy in case things go wrong.

Even beyond Ukraine, Europe stands at a crossroads. It must now free itself from any binding ties with Washington, whether in the areas of armaments, technology, or standards. Of course, this applies equally—if not even more so—to Beijing. It is a long-term endeavor, to be sure, but one that must begin now. The active defense of Ukraine has become the first test that Europeans today cannot afford to fail.

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