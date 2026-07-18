At Tuol Sleng, Camp S-21, used by the Khmer Rouge to torture and murder, Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Skull of one of the genocide victims, November 4, 2025. Photo: Nicolas Tenzer

Almost every day, I look at the faces of Ukrainian children murdered by the Russians. It is unbearable to me, and an irrepressible inner rage boils within me. I know I am not alone. This fury is certainly directed at the direct perpetrators, those who gave the orders, and those propagandists who continue to try to exonerate Russia. But it is also aimed at—starting with Western leaders—those who lacked the foresight to act to counter and defeat Moscow from the very outset of the war, in reality as early as 2014, if not as early as 2008 in Georgia, and in any case from the start of full-scale war on February 24, 2022. I have explained all of this in Our War.

But one rather gloomy evening, I thought of something else: what, ultimately, is the point of what is sometimes called “geopolitics” if it does not give us the tools to prevent the deaths of children?

I ultimately found myself in the same mental state as the theologian who, according to the famous saying, can only place himself before the silence of God after Auschwitz. The silence here is that of absence, stemming less from muteness than from inaction. Yet most religious people, including rabbis, and even some of those most deeply affected by the Holocaust, continued to believe in and even pray to God after the Nazi extermination camps, and no one can say of them, “as if nothing had happened.” But prayers have also been spewed forth, and no one can deny that the intellectual conception believers may have of God—beyond what faith itself may entail—is not being put to the test. The stratagems to “exonerate” God ultimately remain rhetorical tricks that reveal genuine panic. In the end, there is nothing to understand.

The fact is that, in this context, the majority of “geopolitical analysts” are not in the habit of reflecting in the shadow of murdered children. Unlike religious figures, they do not have the excuse of the irrationality inherent in belief. “Predestination” or the simple “mystery” inherent in belief holds no weight when it comes to international analysis, much less action.

The matrix of original sin, or the fault of “geopolitics”

They thus remain on the surface of things. Worse still, they provide intellectual