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Ukrainian Society: What Does It Mean to Be a Nation in Arms?
Unity, Quarrels, and Healing
Jul 27
•
Nicolas Tenzer
What Is Geostrategy About?
The Radical Reality and the Absent Gaze
Jul 18
•
Nicolas Tenzer
Ukraine Will Win. Let’s Not Miss the Train of History Again!
Let’s Not Wait for Minerva’s Owl!
Jul 4
•
Nicolas Tenzer
1
June 2026
The Potential Agreement Between Iran and the United States Is Even Worse Than Has Been Explained
A Radical Undermining of International Legal Principles and Security
Jun 26
•
Nicolas Tenzer
Looking Back—The Announcement Made to the World
Five Years Later: Ut Cuspis…
Jun 13
•
Nicolas Tenzer
The Collapse and the Strategy
We Must Seize the Historic Opportunity Presented By Russia’s Inevitable Defeat
Jun 7
•
Nicolas Tenzer
May 2026
Trump Has Exposed America’s Strategic Drift and Void
This Is Not Necessarily Good News For Europe
May 30
•
Nicolas Tenzer
Orbán Was Fortunately Defeated, But Does That Mean Europe Is Saved?
Europe’s New Trouble Spots and Its Historical Destiny
May 10
•
Nicolas Tenzer
April 2026
Return From Ukraine – Seven. The Rational Power of a Great Nation
The Inevitable Demise of a Pathetic Country: Russia
Apr 30
•
Nicolas Tenzer
March 2026
Artificial Intelligence and Geostrategic Risks
New Threats Rather Than a Conceptual Revolution
Mar 29
•
Nicolas Tenzer
and
Constantin Vaillant-Tenzer
Structural Risks of AI: From Cumulative Threats to Catastrophic Scenarios
Beyond Fantasies, Identifying the Real Dangers
Mar 28
•
Nicolas Tenzer
and
Constantin Vaillant-Tenzer
Artificial Intelligence: a User’s Guide
Robust Applications and Structural Limitations
Mar 26
•
Nicolas Tenzer
and
Constantin Vaillant-Tenzer
© 2026 Nicolas Tenzer
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